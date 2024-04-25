National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Those who have unused or expired prescription drugs are asked to turn them in for proper disposal this Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The National Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Many police departments or other community agencies in communities in Montana and Wyoming are participating.

In Billings, medications can be dropped off at the Crime Prevention Center on Third avenue from ten to two on April 27th.

To find a drop off location in your area, visit

dea.gov/takebackday.