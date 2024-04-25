© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:52 PM MDT
Pla2na/Getty Images
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27

Those who have unused or expired prescription drugs are asked to turn them in for proper disposal this Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The National Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Many police departments or other community agencies in communities in Montana and Wyoming are participating.

In Billings, medications can be dropped off at the Crime Prevention Center on Third avenue from ten to two on April 27th.

To find a drop off location in your area, visit
dea.gov/takebackday.
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
