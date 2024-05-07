Bozeman offers free landscaping webinars for water conservation

The City of Bozeman is launching a free webinar series to encourage water-wise landscaping.Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington brings us the details.

Come July and August, 50 percent of Bozeman’s treated drinking water will be used to water lawns.

“So while we have delicious high quality drinking water, our quantity is pretty limited and given our reliance on snowpack in conjunction with current projections on shifting climate patterns we expect that future years in Bozeman could bring more precipitation in the form of rain, rather than snow,” Anna Mack said.

Bozeman is situated in a semi arid drought prone climate, receiving only about 16 inches of precipitation annually, which is pretty low compared to other regions across the country, according to Anna Mack, a Water Conservation Technician for the city.

“ And we might also be receiving warmer, drier summers. That could cause people to irrigate their landscapes more. We’re also experiencing rapid population growth, and we expect that more people in Bozeman might be drawing from that water supplies over time,” Mack said.

The city is holding six free webinars to help residents figure out more drought resistant landscaping.

“Everything from how do you care to trees? How do you reduce or remove your turf organically? How can you design your dream garden? And what are some of those budgetary considerations you might need to think about along the way? And there be opportunities to ask questions.”

The webinars are free but advance registration is required. Click here to register: https://www.bozeman.net/departments/utilities/water-conservation

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.