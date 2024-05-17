ZooMontana director on Wild Kingdom Saturday

ZooMontana’s Executive Director Jeff Ewelt will be featured on an episode of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Saturday morning, May 18.

Ewelt will join Wild Kingdom hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant in a look at the remarkable comeback of the black-footed ferret.

The animal was once thought to be extinct but the discovery in 1981 of a deceased black-footed ferret by a Wyoming ranch dog sparked a remarkable conservation effort.

Kerry Hargrove/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto A Black-footed Ferret at a Prairie Dog Burrow

Ewelt said in a news release Thursday from ZooMontana that he is honored to be part of the Wild Kingdom legacy and to film in the location where the ferret was rediscovered was an incredible experience.

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom will air on NBC this Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Billings area, Mountain Time. Check your local NBC station listings for air time in your area.