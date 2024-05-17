© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ZooMontana director on Wild Kingdom Saturday

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:15 AM MDT
Jeff Ewelt, Dir., ZooMontana
ZooMontana
Jeff Ewelt, Dir., ZooMontana

ZooMontana’s Executive Director Jeff Ewelt will join Wild Kingdom hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant in a look at the remarkable comeback of the black-footed ferret.

ZooMontana’s Executive Director Jeff Ewelt will be featured on an episode of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Saturday morning, May 18.

Ewelt will join Wild Kingdom hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant in a look at the remarkable comeback of the black-footed ferret.

The animal was once thought to be extinct but the discovery in 1981 of a deceased black-footed ferret by a Wyoming ranch dog sparked a remarkable conservation effort.

A Black-footed Ferret at a Prairie Dog Burrow
Kerry Hargrove/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
A Black-footed Ferret at a Prairie Dog Burrow

Ewelt said in a news release Thursday from ZooMontana that he is honored to be part of the Wild Kingdom legacy and to film in the location where the ferret was rediscovered was an incredible experience.

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom will air on NBC this Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Billings area, Mountain Time. Check your local NBC station listings for air time in your area.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsZooMontana
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington