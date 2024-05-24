Flooding and infrastructure damage prompt statewide disaster declaration

Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster order on Friday in response to heavy moisture and the damages it’s caused.

Over the last three weeks, Northern and Central Montana saw widespread totals of more than two inches of rain and snowfall with some areas receiving up to seven inches of moisture.

Governor Gianforte’s office said this has done damage to roads, bridges, and electrical infrastructure, in low lying and poor drainage areas and customers of rural power cooperatives have lost power, some for up to five days.

As a result, the Governor issued an executive order Friday, declaring a statewide disaster, which opens up emergency services and funding to address the problems.

Gianforte’s order follows emergency or disaster declarations already issued by the Fort Belknap Indian Community, Rocky Boy’s Agency, and Chouteau and Hill counties.

