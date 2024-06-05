© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
John Driscoll wins Democratic primary race for Montana's Eastern Congressional District

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Jackie Coffin
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:13 AM MDT
John Driscoll

A former Montana state representative was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Montana's Second Congressional District, late Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of John Driscoll at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time, Driscoll held 34% of the vote over three other Democrats also vying for the seat. Steve Held had 26% of the vote, Ming Cabrera had 21% and Kevin Hamm had 19%.

Driscoll, who served in the Army National Guard for 28 years and has been involved with Montana politics since 1972, will face off against Republican Troy Downing in the November General Election.
