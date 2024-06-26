More illnesses reported from Diamond Shruumz products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding people not to eat, sell, or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, infused cones, or gummies, due to illnesses associated with the products.

As of June 25th, the FDA is reporting 39 illnesses nationwide, including in Montana.

Twenty three (23) people have been hospitalized.

Six tobacco and vape shops around Montana have stocked the products.

Those include Mellow Mood in Bozeman and Missoula; Juicity Vapor in Billings and Butte; Magic City Relief in Billings and Queens Palace Two in Helena, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The products are also sold online.

The FDA says anyone who has purchased the products should throw them away immediately.

People who became ill reported symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, high and low blood pressure, and nausea.