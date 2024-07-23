Grizzly carcass spotted near Gardiner is that of problem bear, says FWP

Boaters in the Yellowstone River near Gardiner spotted a gristly sight this week—a bloated grizzly carcass without its head and paws.

Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed that the bruin body seen in YellowstoneRiver this week belonged to a problem grizzly bear killed by FWP last week in Gardiner.

“Animal carcasses are common in wild places and are consumed by other wildlife, so at this point we’re letting the bear carcass return to the earth in that sense,” Jacobsen said.

FWP says initial reported conflicts began at the beginning of June and continued with increasing frequency, as the bear returned nightly in search of food, even after an effort to secure attractants was made at various residences and businesses in Gardiner.

Efforts to trap the bear were made difficult as the bear was active only at night. Last week, FWP said it responded to a call of the same bear breaking into a home. By the time wardens reached the location, the bear had crossed the highway and was headed to the water.

“When the bear had reached the river, it provided us an opportunity to shoot and kill the bear, so that we weren't having to do that in proximity to homes and people that were there," Jacobsen explained.

After the bear was shot, Jacobsen said the carcass was carried down river out of sight and reappeared later that afternoon. Because of steep banks where the carcass ended up, Jacobsen said the 500-pound bear was not able to be safely or feasibly removed.

However, any part of an animal that has a monetary value must be removed as required by U.S. Fish and Game.

“So that includes the head and it includes the paws. The hide of the bear was not in a salvable condition because it had been in the river for some time, so we didn’t remove the hide but the head and paws are parts that we are required to remove," Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen noted a similar instance in 2021, when the body of a grizzly, which possibly died of natural causes, ended up in the Yellowstone River, and led to a poaching investigation after the paws and head were illegally taken.

“These outcomes for wildlife are unfortunate, when we have to remove animals, but we can keep them from happening in the first place by keeping garbage and attractants stored securely, not feeding wildlife, and giving animals every chance to survive in the wild in a healthy way," Jacobsen said.

