Fishing restrictions widen across Montana into Yellowstone National Park

Unprecedented warm-water temperatures and low river flows have prompted Yellowstone National Park to enact additional fishing restrictions.

As extended forecasts continue to call for hot and dry conditions, the park has announced six rivers and streams will be closed from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day.

Those rivers and streams are the Yellowstone River from Tower Junction north to the park boundary, the Lamar River downstream of Cache Creek to its confluence with the Yellowstone River, the Gardner River downstream of Osprey Falls north to the park boundary, and the Snake River from Forest Creek south to the park boundary. The entirety of the Soda Butte and Slough Creeks are included in this closure as well.

Additionally, the Madison, Firehole, and Gibbon Rivers are under full-fishing closures, as they are heavily influenced by geothermal features and do not cool off at night.

Water temperatures are at -or expected to exceed- 68 degrees Fahrenheit, on top of many rivers, streams, and creeks already being at historic lows. The park says these conditions are extremely stressful to fish, and could be fatal. Active restrictions and closures will be reassessed when water temperatures cool to typical summer conditions. However, more may be implemented if necessary.

Yellowstone Lake and other non-listed lakes, rivers, and streams will remain open for angling from sunrise to sunset as specified in theFishing Regulations 2024 booklet.

Across the state, Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has taken similar precautions, as many rivers have been placed under Hoot-owl restrictions, which prohibits fishing from 2p.m. to midnight.

In western Montana, the entirety of the Big Hole and Bitterroot Rivers are under restriction until further notice; as is the Clark Fork River from the confluence with the Flathead River to the confluence with Rock Creek. Hoot-owl restrictions were also put in place for the North Fork Flathead River. This marks the first time that such restriction has been implemented in the Flathead River drainage.

A full list of restrictions and closures can be found on the Montana FWP Website.