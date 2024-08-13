© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU president announces retirement

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:53 PM MDT
University President Waded Cruzado at Bobcat Stadium for the annual freshmen M photo on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Bozeman, Mont.
MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Montana State University
/
Montana State University
MSU President Waded Cruzado announces retirement.

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado says she plans to retire next June. She made the announcement in a campus-wide email to the university August 12.

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado says she plans to retire next June.

She made the announcement in a campus-wide email to the university August 12.

Cruzado calls serving as the 12th president “ an incomparable honor.”

During her 15 year tenure, MSU has set records in many university metrics including, fundraising, campus expansion and enrollment.Under her leadership enrollment has climbed 33% making MSU the largest university in the state with nearly 17,000 students.

Her leadership extends beyond Bozeman to affiliate campuses in Billings, Havre and Great Falls and throughout the state with MSU Extension.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian will conduct a search on behalf of the Montana Board of Regents.

An executive recruitment firm will be used to assist with the search.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsMontana State UniversityDr. Waded Cruzado
YPR News
See stories by YPR News