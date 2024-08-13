MSU president announces retirement

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado says she plans to retire next June.

She made the announcement in a campus-wide email to the university August 12.

Cruzado calls serving as the 12th president “ an incomparable honor.”

During her 15 year tenure, MSU has set records in many university metrics including, fundraising, campus expansion and enrollment.Under her leadership enrollment has climbed 33% making MSU the largest university in the state with nearly 17,000 students.

Her leadership extends beyond Bozeman to affiliate campuses in Billings, Havre and Great Falls and throughout the state with MSU Extension.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian will conduct a search on behalf of the Montana Board of Regents.

An executive recruitment firm will be used to assist with the search.