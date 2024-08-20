Bozeman considers updates to urban camping ordinance

Bozeman city commissioners started their regular weekly meeting early on August 6th –expecting a lengthy discussion on an issue at the top of mind for many residents: urban camping.

City commissioners are currently reviewing the policy around ‘camping in the right of away’ meaning people sleeping in vehicles, parked on public streets.

The current city ordinance limits how long an urban camper can stay in one place and how close a person can camp to certain areas like schools, parks and daycares.

Tuesday’s regular commission meeting was the first time commissioners heard from city staff what the ordinance's effects have been on the ground. Anna Saverud, Bozeman's Chief Civil Attorney, gave the report.

“I believe Bozeman has the most permissive ordinance, meaning we have the least amount of regulations on our right of way” Saverud said. “We have human waste and pollutants such as oil and gasoline getting directly into our storm drains and/or our waterways and wetlands.” Saverud said.

The report also gave an idea of how many people are camping on Bozeman streets. This month city staffers counted 158 vehicles parked in the right of way. A decrease compared to a year ago, with the peak count at 237 vehicles last August.

Following the report–the public had the chance to weigh in, showing a town with mixed feelings about the policy.

Casey Tippens, an industrial park owner urged the council to strike a better balance. “We have invested all this money in a much needed industrial park, which now hosts, I believe the majority of urban campers. We are also helpless. We are having major trouble finding tenants and capital for vertical development, because of what is happening out there” Tippens said.

Oscar who is living on the street after a medical emergency, thanked the commission for their ordinance saying, “Without being able to live like we are currently, I don’t know what we would have done or where we would have gone. I’m from here. We have kids here. My family lives here. This is our home. To get back on our feet this is what we needed.”

The meeting concluded after 5 ½ hour with city commissioners directing staff to look into possible amendments to the current ordinance including requiring a permit for camping in the right of way, creating safe parking lots, and increasing penalties for illegal conduct in the right of way.

