New student wellness center opens on MSU campus as students return

New and returning students are getting the first look at MSU’s Student Wellness Center, including Nate Mayville, who is returning for his senior year. He’s looking forward to doing laps in the pool and says it’s a significant upgrade from the current gym.

“It’s a tent. They literally have the same tents in Iraq. Like when I was deployed in Kuwait they have big tents like the one they have here,” Mayville said.

The temporary gyms or bubbles as they are sometimes called, have been on campus since 2019. Earlier that year, in March under heavy snow both the North and South gym roofs collapsed just a few days apart.

About a year after that, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Students of MSU took a virtual vote approving a $58 student fee to help cover the costs of a new facility.

After almost three years of construction, the new building held its grand opening. Several speakers took the stage in the shiny, new gymnasium including Associate Vice President of Student Wellness Amber Long.

“The Student Wellness Center is our one stop shop for all things health and well-being our our services range from crisis support to play and recreation,” Long said.

In addition to the pool, three-court gymnasium, and 45-foot climbing wall, the new three-story building will also be home to on campus counseling & psychological services, as well as doctors office, dental office, pharmacy and food pantry for students.

