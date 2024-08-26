Plastic bag ban will appear on Bozeman ballot

The ballot initiative was initially disqualified, after the group failed to gather 25% of resident signatures, coming up just a couple hundred signatures short.

Cottonwood Environmental Law center, based in Bozeman filed a lawsuit against the City of Bozeman and the elections office challenging the 25% threshold. The suit argues that a 15% threshold is sufficient to put the initiative on the ballot, considering this year’s election as general, not a special election, which triggers the higher percentage.

The settlement came just a day before elections officials in Gallatin County certified the ballot before sending it to the printer.

The ban would prevent businesses including restaurants and grocery stores within city limits from distributing single-use plastic bags and styrofoam containers, and would limit plastic straws and beverage stirrers.

