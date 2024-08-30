Video on human trafficking added to school curriculum

Human trafficking cases are increasing in Montana–and a new course will be sent to schools statewide to educate students about human trafficking and exploitation.

YPR’s Orlinda Worthington tells us more about the real-life stories in the program, though the details can be difficult to hear.

“My father had learned about the sex trade in prison and when he got out of prison my father started selling me to other men for a profit and that continued until I was eight years old.”

Thalia is one survivor of human trafficking featured in the video titled “Enlightened.”

It was developed by the Montana Department of Justice in coordination with anti-trafficking organizations to raise awareness and educate students about human trafficking and online exploitation.

An in-class discussion sheet is included with the video to help teachers and parents start the discussion.

The Montana Department of Justice is working with the Office of Public Instruction to disseminate the curriculum to classrooms across the state–as human trafficking is increasing across the state.

The video is geared toward junior high and high school age students. The DOJ says it is ultimately up to the parents, teachers and schools to make the decision to use the curriculum.

In 2023, Montana Department of Justice agents tracked 147 cases of human trafficking in Montana, that’s an increase of 39 percent from 2022 and more than double the number of cases in 2021.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or believe you have witnessed it, call 911 to report the situation.