Postal service makes hiring push in Bozeman amidst concerns over ballot delivery

Bozeman’s main post office recently hosted a hiring event, with some regional help. Bobbie Ludolph, a Post Master from Idaho, sat behind a table with a laptop to help people apply on the spot.

“Bozeman is a vital office right now that really needs the additional carriers and has a lot of open spaces there is a lot of growth,” Ludolph said.

The USPS at large is in need of employees, as much of their Baby Boomer workforce retires, but the Bozeman office is a priority in Montana as they seek to hire 15-20 people.

One new hire is Bozeman’s Postmaster Paul Martinez Contreras, originally from Long Island, N.Y., who started in July.

“Our need is greater I should say because we have less of a turnout at our job fairs and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact of the cost of living,” said Martinez Contreras.

The push to fill vacancies in the Bozeman office comes as the postal service prepares for two busy seasons: Elections and the holidays.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad says around 60,0000 ballots will be moving through the mail as Gallatin County has a larger percentage of absentee voters than other parts of Montana.

“Anecdotally talking to other clerks around the state, I believe our numbers pretty high you know it's around the 84-85% range,” Semerad said.

The area has a history of delayed ballots. In the 2022 general election, Semerad recalls complaints from voters, who never received their ballots or received them late and also delays in returned ballots coming in too late.

“Which really important at the end of the election , right, where if you don’t their ballot by 8 p.m. on election day, it doesn’t get counted,” Semerad said.

No matter what the postmark says.

A USPS regional spokesperson told YPR that election mail accounted for 0.11% of mail in 2020 and, “The anticipated volume of Election Mail will still be less than our holiday season volume, which we successfully deliver every year. Our organization has more than enough capacity to handle all Election Mail in 2024.”

