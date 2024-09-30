Yellowstone Park hosts naturalization ceremony, new citizens from 23 countries

On a sunny September day in a grassy park just outside of Yellowstone National Park, a court proceeding was called to order.

Federal Judge Stephanie Hambrick led 53 waiting citizens with small American flags, pocket constitutions and newly formalized paperwork, through an oath as the final step in their journey to citizenship.

“...I will support and defend the constitution....And the laws of the United States of America....And the laws of the United States of America congratulations to our newest citizens."

Many of the new citizens came to Montana to be with family, like Jared Ninahuanca, who came from Peru, following his father working as a sheep herder.

“Well I’ve been living here for 5 years. I have my whole life here already, so I decided why not, I’m going to become a citizen," Ninahuanca said.

Or, Louis Nguyen, who came for an education, “ I like it here, like how peaceful it is. It’s much different the culture, back in Vietnam it’s much more busy, traffic everywhere, pollution,” Nguyen said.

Rebeca Guerrero is originally from Mexico, “Well I got married to a Montanian, so that’s pretty much what brought me here,” Guerrero said.

Yellowstone National Park started hosting naturalization ceremonies 10 years ago in 2014. Since then, hundreds of people from dozens of countries have taken their oath of allegiance under the Roosevelt Arch.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank A naturalization ceremony takes place beneath Yellowstone National Park's Roosevelt Arch.

The location felt like a full circle moment for Vanessa Hanson, who came to the park with her host family her first trip to the US. She was an Netherlands exchange student at Montana State University, where she eventually met her husband.

“20 years later here we are two kids born and raised in Bozeman and so this this is home, this has been home,” Hanson said.

She says today was a long time coming and was particularly motivated to formalize her citizenship for one right in particular.

“to vote this upcoming election I cannot tell you how I mean I want to throw punches in there I'm just so excited,” Hanson said.

