Former Montana Highway Patrol colonel files suit for wrongful termination

Former Montana Highway Patrol colonel Steve Lavin says this spring he was forced to resign by Attorney General Austin Knudsen without warning or cause. The lawsuit was filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

First reported by the Daily Montanan , Lavin says he initiated an anonymous workplace survey that revealed unfavorable opinions of the agency and Knudsen’s leadership among troopers. Lavin says Knudsen was upset and on the spot asked Lavin to either resign or be fired.

Emilee Cantrell, spokesperson for the attorney general, said the highway patrol had “lost confidence” in Lavin as a leader, and that Lavin’s resignation was a mutual decision between the colonel and Knudsen. She said the office can’t comment on the pending suit.

Lavin is suing the agency for wrongful discharge, violation of due process laws, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He’s seeking wages and retirement benefits, punitive damages and attorneys fees.

Lavin began working for Montana Highway Patrol in 1992. Knudsen tapped him to lead the patrol in 2021.

Knudsen is running for re-election to be the state’s top attorney.

