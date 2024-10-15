© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter voices: What motivates young Montanans to vote?

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
Montana State University
Ruth Eddy / YPR
Montana State University

Whether it’s the race for president or local ballot initiatives, recent polling suggests the outcomes of November’s election will be decided by slim margins. Youth voters, a historically hard to reach electorate, could tip the scales. So what, if anything, is motivating young Montanans to vote?

Whether it’s the race for president or local ballot initiatives, recent polling suggests the outcomes of November’s election will be decided by slim margins. Youth voters, a historically hard to reach electorate, could tip the scales. So what, if anything, is motivating young Montanans to vote?

Yellowstone Public Radio's Ruth Eddy spoke to students on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.
Tags
Regional News Montana State Universityyoung votersVotersElection 2024
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
See stories by Ruth Eddy