Sheriff seeking information about Gallatin Canyon homicide

The victim, 35-year-old Dustin Mitchell Kjersem, had planned to spend the weekend camping. He left Belgrade Thursday, Oct. 10, to set up camp.

The morning of Saturday, Oct.12, a friend went looking for him and found Kjersem deceased in his tent approximately two and a half miles up Moose Creek Road.

The friend called authorities, indicating that the death may have been caused by a bear attack.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent responded and did not find any signs of bear activity at the scene. That, along with evidence gathered through an autopsy prompted investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

The victim’s sister, Jillian Price, shared with YPR that Dustin had been

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Dustin Mitchell Kjersem

living and working in the valley most of his life. “He could have poured your foundation, he could have installed your your countertops, he was a hard working, skilled tradesman. There is someone in our valley capable of truly heinous things, ” Price said.

Detectives called it a vicious attack and have no suspects in custody.

The victim was driving a black 2013 Ford 250 with a black topper and aluminum silver ladder rack.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have seen the victim or his vehicle in the days before the incident, or anyone with a trail or game camera in the Moose Creek area to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office.

– During business hours: Call 406-582-2121 and leave a message.

– After hours or for urgent tips: Call 406-582-2100 and select option 1 to reach a dispatcher.