Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Nov. 1

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:05 PM MDT
Photo by Kay Erickson

The 2024 edition of the million dollar game will sell 500,000 tickets and has added another million dollar grand prize for a total of 4-$1 million prizes.

Montana Lottery Content Manager Celina Clift said they have changed one of the early prizes.

“We’re not doing any early bird drawings this year,” explained Clift. “We have a ‘Quarter Million Monday’ drawing for $250,000 on Dec. 2. There is only one winner of that.”

This year’s game will offer more $500 and $100 instant winners. Tickets are still $20.

Money from the Montana Millionaire game goes to the state’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and the general fund.

Clift recommended that those interested in buying a ticket head out early when they go on sale at 5:30am on Friday, Nov. 1. Last year’s 380,000 tickets sold out in 5 hours.

The drawing for the 4-$1 million grand prizes is Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Winners have 6 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. One $1 million grand prize ticket in the 2022 game went unclaimed. After 6 months that million went into the general fund.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson