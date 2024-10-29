Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Nov. 1

The 2024 edition of the million dollar game will sell 500,000 tickets and has added another million dollar grand prize for a total of 4-$1 million prizes.

Montana Lottery Content Manager Celina Clift said they have changed one of the early prizes.

“We’re not doing any early bird drawings this year,” explained Clift. “We have a ‘Quarter Million Monday’ drawing for $250,000 on Dec. 2. There is only one winner of that.”

This year’s game will offer more $500 and $100 instant winners. Tickets are still $20.

Money from the Montana Millionaire game goes to the state’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and the general fund.

Clift recommended that those interested in buying a ticket head out early when they go on sale at 5:30am on Friday, Nov. 1. Last year’s 380,000 tickets sold out in 5 hours.

The drawing for the 4-$1 million grand prizes is Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Winners have 6 months from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. One $1 million grand prize ticket in the 2022 game went unclaimed. After 6 months that million went into the general fund.