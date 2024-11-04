National Weather Service revises watch, warning, and advisory alerts ahead of winter

BILLINGS, MONT- The National Weather Service has announced a hazard simplification plan to improve the language used in cold weather alerts.

Beginning this winter, Wind Chill Watches, Warnings, and Advisories will be refined to Extreme Cold Watches, Warnings, and Cold Weather Advisory. Hard Freeze Watches and Warnings will be consolidated into a Freeze Watch or Warning.

According to the National Weather Service website, the new language allows the agency to communicate that cold weather is dangerous with or without wind. Although wind chill still factors into cold weather events, the change in language addresses a common misconception that extreme cold is only tied to colder temperatures when wind is present.

Nick Vertz, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Billings spoke to changes by saying, “We have this motto going that “cold is cold” no matter if you have wind or not, and we want our products to reflect that.”

“If the temperature is minus 40 degrees, it is not going to matter if we have that wind or not,” he said. “That is extremely cold and dangerous to a lot of folks out there, especially those who are vulnerable and may not have access to pay for heat in an extreme cold event,” said Vertz.

NWS has also released its Winter Outlook, which calls for below-average temperatures statewide and above-average precipitation for most of Montana, excluding parts of the eastern plains. Drought conditions in southeastern Montana are expected to persist through January, while parts of western Montana, such as the Butte and Missoula areas are expected to see improvement.

For more information on the hazard simplification plan, you can visit: weather.gov/hazsimp

