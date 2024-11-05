© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Troy Downing wins U.S. House race for eastern district

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Patrick Williams
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:28 PM MST
Troy Downing

BILLINGS, MONT- The Associated Press has declared Republican Troy Downing the winner in the race for the U.S. House seat representing the eastern half of Montana.

Downing, the State Auditor, defeated Democratic challenger John Driscoll, who formerly served in the Montana State House of Representatives. He will replace fellow Republican Matt Rosendale, who decided against seeking re-election after briefly entering the race.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Downing at 11:02 PM.

When the race was called, Downing held 71.4% of the vote compared to Driscoll’s 28.6%.
Patrick Williams
