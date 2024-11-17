Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport gears up for the holiday season

BOZEMAN, MONT- Peak holiday travel season is fast approaching, and airports such as Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport are preparing for a possible record number of travelers.

Coming off a summer tourism season marked by a record number of enplanements, BZN President Brian Sprenger expects passenger foot traffic to be steady, yet busy, during the holiday season. “Overall, we expect to be at -or slightly higher than- the record level from last year,” said Sprenger. “I think we will probably see record levels, but it will only be in the low single-digits,” he said.

In addition to having more foot traffic around BZN, Sprenger emphasized the airport's new services which include non-stop flights to Washington D.C. (Dulles), New York (JFK), and Boston.

Despite being in a small market, Sprenger notes that Bozeman’s exposure through Yellowstone National Park and Big Sky Resort has allowed them to expand services across the country. “I think it's important for people to understand that cities like Spokane, Boise, or Fresno, don’t have non-stop services to New York City at all,” he said. “The ability to support that kind of service is unheard of for a community our size,” Sprenger said.

Recognizing the difficulties of traveling during the winter season, Sprenger’s message for those traveling into Bozeman is simple when he says, “Patience is always important."

Sprenger also encourages travelers to set aside more time for connections in case of poor weather.