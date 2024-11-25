FWP check stations show mixed results as hunting season winds down

BILLINGS, MONT- Montana’s general hunting season will conclude on December 1st, and check stations around Region 5 (South-Central Montana) have reported mixed results through the fourth week.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released a summary report from check stations in Region 5 that found mule deer harvests to be below average, while white-tailed deer and elk harvests have been at -or- above average. At the Billings check station, mule deer have been the most harvested species with 76 thus far. The station has also reported 46 white-tailed deer and 48 elk harvests. Overall, 295 mule deer harvests have been recorded in the region, along with 243 white-tailed deer, 188 elk, and 54 antelope.

While harvest numbers varied across the region, Chrissy Webb with FWP Region 5 said this hunting season has seen an increase in the number of hunters compared to last year, with the most significant bump seen in Columbus.

“Last year, at this point, we had only seen just over 2,600 hunters come through all four check stations. This year, it has been over 3,000,” she said. “This year, Columbus has seen a pretty big increase in hunters. Last year, at this point, they had seen 437 hunters. This year, they have seen 588,” Webb said.

The Lavina check station remained the busiest stop in the region with 1056 visits; and so far, the Billings check station has been the second busiest with 744 total hunters visiting. For the Billings station, Webb said those numbers represent a significant increase from last year.

Despite having more hunters across the region, Webb added the increased presence has not translated to a higher success rate.

“At specific check stations: Columbus, Big Timber, and Billings, we have had more hunters this season, but we also see a slightly decreased success rate for those stations,” she said. “Is that a correlation? It’s hard to say. Just like the number of factors that go into how many hunters go out, there is a lot that goes into success rates too,” said Webb.

Across all four stations, hunter success rates were lower than last year over the same weekend.

As the season draws to a close, Fish, Wildlife, and Parks reminds all hunters to stop at game check stations, regardless of success. The agency also states that check stations in Big Timber, Lavina, and Billings will only operate on Sunday until closing weekend, where they will be operating on Saturday as well.

The full report of hunting results can be found online at fwp.mt.gov.