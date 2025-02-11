211 Day: Gallatin call center connects 13 counties with essential resources

Dialing 211 in Southwest Montana, means your call will be answered by staff and volunteers at the Help Center’s brand new building on the east side of Bozeman.

The non-profit which has been in a small blue house on Peach St. for 30 years, recently moved into a new five-acre, five-building complex to better meet the community's needs.

Help Center Development Communications Coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn says the call center takes about 50 calls a day and is a connecting hub for community and mental health resources.

“So wether it’s someone in a suicidal crisis or someone who just needs the number to the food bank, so we can sort of help everyone in between,” St. Aubyn said.

The 211 call center also has been a critical source of information during disasters, including the Bridger Foothills Fire and flooding in Park County.

“The goal is to alleviate emergency services so people aren’t calling 911 to ask where they can donate food or water, or where they can volunteer,” St. Aubyn said.

In addition to connecting people to services, the Help Center also offers services including counseling for those who are not insured or underinsured and the Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center, for children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse and neglect. Those services will remain at another location as the Help Center continues with its fundraising efforts to bring all services under one roof.

St. Aubyn says because the Help Center serves a large geographic area, sometimes the remote or rural locations don’t have the services they need, but a phone call can begin to bridge the gap.

“We're here 24/7 No matter what. Whatever the situation is, we can be a first call for help,” St. Aubyn said.

If you are in crisis or need someone to talk to you can call 988 and if you need help connecting to other community resources you can dial 211. 211 is available to every county in Montana.

