Bridger Bowl looks ahead with 'Master Development Plan'

Bridger Bowl is seeking public feedback on a draft of their Master Development Plan.

The resort is required to update their plans every ten years, as a part of their special use permit, which allows the resort to operate on Forest Service land.

Bridger Bowl General Manager Hiram Towle says the plan is not necessarily a directive, but a map of potential.

“If we don’t have them in the Master Development Plan they won’t be considered. So, you do reach deep and think about you know, ten years from now what are the needs going to be. So there may be some things that are very forward thinking," Towle said.

The forward thinking plan includes the potential for up to six additional lifts, added snow making capabilities, summer usage and night skiing.

“We can’t add extra days to the week, but we sure can add some extra hours,” Towle said.

Towle says night skiing like all of the potential projects would have to clear additional planning and regulatory hurdles including an environmental review before breaking ground.

Many of the potential updates are efforts to meet the needs associated with the increased usage at the resort over the past decade, but Towle says the organization will be mindful of how increasing capacity can affect the experience.

“It is part of our mission to balance that affordability and quality and sustainability of the organization,” Towle said.

The plan is available online and open for feedback for the next few weeks.

Bridger Bowl is also hosting an in person open house regarding the plans and soliciting feedback Saturday March 1st, at the Hilton Garden Inn from 5-8 p.m.