Gowns worn by Lily Gladstone on display in Washington D.C.

Two gowns worn last year on Oscar night by a Montanan are now on display in a national museum.

The gowns were worn by Lily Gladstone (Siksilaitsitapi [Blackfeet]/Nimiipuu[Nez Perce], the first Native American nominated for the best actress Oscar for her role last year in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian announced recently that the gowns will be featured in a special installation called “Making a Statement” opening February 28 at the museum in Washington, D.C.

Both gowns were custom collaborations—designed by luxury fashion brand Gucci and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork. Although the outfits were a collaboration with Gucci, only Big Mountain and his team of Native artists tackled the quillwork which “protected this indigenous knowledge” according to the museum.

The museum says the special installation “Making a Statement” opens to the public February 28 and closes in March 2026.