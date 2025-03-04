© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Gowns worn by Lily Gladstone on display in Washington D.C.

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:31 PM MST
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Two gowns worn last year on Oscar night by a Montanan are now on display in a national museum.

The gowns were worn by Lily Gladstone (Siksilaitsitapi [Blackfeet]/Nimiipuu[Nez Perce], the first Native American nominated for the best actress Oscar for her role last year in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian announced recently that the gowns will be featured in a special installation called “Making a Statement” opening February 28 at the museum in Washington, D.C.

Both gowns were custom collaborations—designed by luxury fashion brand Gucci and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork. Although the outfits were a collaboration with Gucci, only Big Mountain and his team of Native artists tackled the quillwork which “protected this indigenous knowledge” according to the museum.

The museum says the special installation “Making a Statement” opens to the public February 28 and closes in March 2026.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson