MSU and UM punch tickets to the 'Big Dance'

The two teams punched “their ticket” to the NCAA Basketball Tournaments by winning the Big Sky Conference tournament titles on Wednesday and the automatic bids.

Sunday is a big day for the two programs with the selection shows which will tell the Grizzlies and the Lady Bobcats their seeds, where they will play and their first round opponent.

The last time the Lady Cats won the Big Sky Tournament was during the 2020-21 season under coach Tricia Binford when they were a NCAA 16 seed. This is the 3rd time Binford has taken a team to the tournament.

The last time the Grizzlies made the Big Dance was the 2018-19 season under coach Travis DeCuire when they were a NCAA 15 seed. This is the 3rd time a Griz team under DeCuire is headed to the Big Dance.

The goals is to make it to the NCAA championship games- the women in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, April 6th and the men in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday night, April 7th.