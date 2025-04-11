Three international Montana State students have visas revoked

MSU leadership says the school currently has about 400 international students from 64 different countries, the vast majority of whom are on F-1 academic visas.

MSU learned of the F-1 visas being revoked for three of its students during a routine check of the electronic Student and Exchange Visitor Program portal, maintained by the Department of Homeland Security.

MSU notified the students of the visa status change and available resources moving forward.

In a follow up email, MSU Communications Director Tracy Ellig told YPR that while students have likely had visas revoked in the past, this situation is unusual as the federal government would typically notify the school of the visa change before it goes into effect.

Ellig says MSU did not receive notification this time.

CNN reported Wednesday that nearly 600 students, faculty and researchers from 80 universities and colleges have had their visas revoked so far this year.

MSU says it will not be sharing the students’ identities to protect their privacy.

The letter from President Cruzado added

"Any student who feels impacted by this development is encouraged to reach out to MSU Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 406-994-4531."