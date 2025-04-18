Yellowstone opens West entrance, plans fee-free day April 19

Yellowstone National Park opened two major roadways Friday and will open more in the coming weeks.

The West Entrance at West Yellowstone is now open as well as the road from Mammoth to Norris.

The North Entrance at Gardiner and the road connecting to the northeast entrance near Cooke City is the only park road open year round.

Yellowstone officials remind visitors to bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions as many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered and some roads may close due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Throughout May more roads will open, weather permitting.

Entrance fees will be waived Saturday, April 19 in celebration of National Park Week.