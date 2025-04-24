Gallatin Gateway couple watches world mourn Pope in Rome

The passing of Pope Francis sent communities around the world into grief, including that of Rome and the Vatican. Two Montanans were there to see it.

As long-time residents of Gallatin Gateway, Doug Rand and Ruth Angeletti are far from home in Rome. The couple is on Year 4 of spending spring in the Italian capital, where the presence of the Catholic church and the Pope himself is very strong.

" We're not Catholics, but we end up going to Catholic church here and it's very moving," said Doug Rand, on the phone in Rome.

A presence especially strong during Holy Week. In years past, the couple spent Good Friday at Saint Peter’s Square and the city-state of the Vatican, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

"The Pope walked by us twice," Rand said. Rand's wife, Ruth Angeletti adds, "His presence in St. Peter's in brings a lot of joy to people."

Monday morning, Rand and Angeletti saw Rome shift with the passing of Pope Francis.

"All the guards and the people, the staff were very somber as well, and lots of people meditating and praying," Angeletti said.

Vatican officials say the Pope died around 7:35 in the morning after a stroke and heart failure. Hearing the news of the Pope's death, Rand and Angeletti headed to St. Peter's Basilica again, where thousands of people from all over the world paid their respects.

"That's where we really felt it. It was peaceful and thoughtful," Rand said.

With six weeks left of their stay in Rome, Rand and Angeletti will be in the city as Catholic leaders descend upon the Vatican to begin the highly-secretive process of choosing a new pope and more people honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

"We want to take away the inspiration he gave us and see if we can be better people and do better things when we go home," Angeletti said.