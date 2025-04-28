Montana players drafted to NFL

Butte native and former Montana State Bobcat quarterback Tommy Mellott was selected in the 6th round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Mellott was a 4-year QB starter for the Bobcats, leading them to two Big Sky Championships and two trips to the FCS national title game. He is the 2024 Walter Payton Award winner as the FCS offensive player of the year.

He is expected to transition to wide receiver with the Raiders. Raiders Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan said about Mellott …“I would say we see him as a receiver, returner, cover player and maybe some QB.”

Billings native and former University of Montana wide receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen was drafted in the 7thand final round by the San Francisco 49ers as a receiver but could make the team as a punt and kickoff return specialist. Bergen tied an FCS record with 8 career punt returns for touchdowns in his 4 years at UM.

The 49ers General Manager John Lynch said about Bergen at a post draft news conference, that first year assistance special teams coach Colt Anderson—a Montana Grizzly Hall of Famer-- and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer—his son Brayton is a kicker for the Grizzlies,” were talking up this Montana kid and they really sold him to us.”

