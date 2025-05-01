May Day protests held nationwide, Montanans participate in local events

A wave of planned protests against the Trump administration and its policies took place across the country Thursday, tapping into the political history of May Day.

On Thursday, Montanans across the state participated in May Day protests, including one in downtown Billings.

Protestors took aim at President Donald Trump, policies of his administration, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency and concerns about cuts to Medicaid.

Along with Billings, May Day protests were also planned for Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls, Havre, Dillon and Butte. More May Day protests are planned for the weekend, including an event in Helena at noon at the State Capitol.

