ZooMontana announces death of Simpson the grey wolf

ZooMontana in Billings announced Tuesday the death of Simpson, the grey wolf.

Simpson came to ZooMontana in June 2020, after he was found abandoned by his pack near Condon, Montana, at around 5 weeks old.

About a year later the wolf was diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus or a buildup of fluid in the brain, something the zoo said that he was born with.

Over the years Simpson has had two successful surgeries to place a shunt in his brain to drain fluids, the most recent surgery about a year ago.

Recently the wolf caregivers at the zoo noticed his health and energy declining. The zoo reports he was humanely euthanized.

There is still one member of the zoo’s wolfpack, Onyx, the black wolf, at ZooMontana.