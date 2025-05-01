© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
ZooMontana announces death of Simpson the grey wolf

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 1, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT
Simpson
ZooMontana
/
ZooMontana
Simpson

Simpson came to the zoo as a pup after his pack abandoned him in 2020 near Condon

ZooMontana in Billings announced Tuesday the death of Simpson, the grey wolf.
Simpson came to ZooMontana in June 2020, after he was found abandoned by his pack near Condon, Montana, at around 5 weeks old.
About a year later the wolf was diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus or a buildup of fluid in the brain, something the zoo said that he was born with.
Over the years Simpson has had two successful surgeries to place a shunt in his brain to drain fluids, the most recent surgery about a year ago.
Recently the wolf caregivers at the zoo noticed his health and energy declining. The zoo reports he was humanely euthanized.
There is still one member of the zoo’s wolfpack, Onyx, the black wolf, at ZooMontana.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
