7 dead, more injured in tour van crash near Yellowstone Nat'l Park

Seven people are dead and more are injured after a tour bus and a pickup truck collided near the western side of Yellowstone National Park.

The Idaho State Police said the accident happened about 7:15 Thursday evening near Henry’s Lake, Idaho, west of Island Park and about 30 miles from the west entrance of Yellowstone Park.

Troopers say the accident involved a Dodge Ram truck with just the driver inside and a Mercedes Sprinter van, which was operating as a tour vehicle and carrying 14 people.

While details of what caused the accident are unclear, troopers say both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the pickup and six people inside the van were killed.

Emergency medical services treated and transported other people injured in the crash, even air lifting patients from the scene.

Troopers say due to the magnitude of the crash, they are not yet releasing names or biographical details of the people in either vehicle.

ISP says it will release more information as the investigation continues.

