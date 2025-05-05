© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Carroll College names 19th President

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:49 PM MDT
Dr. William Ruud
Carroll College
/
Carroll College
Dr. William Ruud

Successor to Dr. John Cech chosen after national search.

Carroll College announced May 1 the appointment of Dr. William Ruud as the 19th president of the Catholic college, effective July 1st.

Ruud was the unanimous choice of the Presidential Search Committee after a 7 month national search.

Carroll’s news release said Ruud has 17 years of experience as a college and university president, having served at Marietta College in Ohio, the University of Northern Iowa, and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

He will succeed Dr. John Cech who announced his retirement last August. Cech’s final day will be June 30, 2025.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
