Carroll College names 19th President

Carroll College announced May 1 the appointment of Dr. William Ruud as the 19th president of the Catholic college, effective July 1st.

Ruud was the unanimous choice of the Presidential Search Committee after a 7 month national search.

Carroll’s news release said Ruud has 17 years of experience as a college and university president, having served at Marietta College in Ohio, the University of Northern Iowa, and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

He will succeed Dr. John Cech who announced his retirement last August. Cech’s final day will be June 30, 2025.