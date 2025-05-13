Montana health officials keep close eye on North Dakota measles outbreak

Montana health officials are continuing to monitor a measles outbreak in western North Dakota, but say no cases have crossed the state line.

On May 2, North Dakota recorded its first case of measles since 2011 in an unvaccinated child in Williams County, which borders Richland County, Mont.

As of Sunday, North Dakota has recorded 11 cases of the highly-contagious virus with concern about community spread.

Eight of the cases are children under the age of 19 and all of the confirmed cases are in people who are unvaccinated against measles.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services says as of Monday, there are no cases linked to this outbreak in Montana.

In April, Montana recorded its first measles cases in 35 years as five people from Gallatin County tested positive for the virus, all of whom were unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccine status.

An additional three people within the same household caught the virus, bringing the case number to eight. Health authorities say the Montana cases have not shown community spread.

