Disaster preparedness meetings for Montana livestock producers

Montana livestock officials are working this summer to prepare the livestock community in the case of a large-scale disease outbreak

When an ailment like Foot and Mouth Disease is detected in the U.S., movement of animals and animal products stops. A 72- hour nationwide standstill allows federal and state animal health officials time to determine the scope of the outbreak and what to do to reduce the spread.

The Montana Livestock Department is working this summer to prepare the state’s livestock producers, veterinarians and stakeholders for how they, the state, will respond to a stoppage and to the subsequent resumption of movement. Through a series of 10 meetings DOL will share their developing plans for preparing the large and diverse livestock industry in Montana and ask for input from attendees for specific challenges they foresee.

These meetings are funding from a National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program grant for the development of a statewide communication plan for use during a large-scale outbreak. The NADPREP grant was supported through the 2028 Farm Bill.

The meetings:

May 20- Miles City

May 21- Broadus and Glendive

May 22-Columbus

June 11-Kalispell

June 12-Cutbank

June 28-Lolo

August 6-Havre

August 7-Glasgow

August 8-Lewistown

For more information on these disease preparedness meetings, visit the Livestock Department’s website.

