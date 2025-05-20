© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Disaster preparedness meetings for Montana livestock producers

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:58 PM MDT
Many cattle of different colors stand around a western US feed lot
Anne Lindgren
/
iStockphoto
Many cattle of different colors stand around a western US feed lot

DOL holding summer meetings to discuss emergency disease preparedness and response.

Montana livestock officials are working this summer to prepare the livestock community in the case of a large-scale disease outbreak

When an ailment like Foot and Mouth Disease is detected in the U.S., movement of animals and animal products stops. A 72- hour nationwide standstill allows federal and state animal health officials time to determine the scope of the outbreak and what to do to reduce the spread.

The Montana Livestock Department is working this summer to prepare the state’s livestock producers, veterinarians and stakeholders for how they, the state, will respond to a stoppage and to the subsequent resumption of movement. Through a series of 10 meetings DOL will share their developing plans for preparing the large and diverse livestock industry in Montana and ask for input from attendees for specific challenges they foresee.

These meetings are funding from a National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program grant for the development of a statewide communication plan for use during a large-scale outbreak. The NADPREP grant was supported through the 2028 Farm Bill.

The meetings:
May 20- Miles City
May 21- Broadus and Glendive
May 22-Columbus
June 11-Kalispell
June 12-Cutbank
June 28-Lolo
August 6-Havre
August 7-Glasgow
August 8-Lewistown

For more information on these disease preparedness meetings, visit the Livestock Department’s website.

Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
