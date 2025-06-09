Crews search for hiker swept away in East Rosebud Creek

Search and rescue crews are looking for a hiker missing from a popular trail in the Beartooth Mountains after they were swept away crossing East Rosebud Creek Sunday afternoon.

Red Lodge Fire and Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for the person who tried to cross the creek by Rimrock Lake as part of the Beaten Path trail.

The hiker has not been publicly identified at this time.

This section of East Rosebud Creek is known for its swift moving water, large boulders, and steep terrain.

The bridge that used to span the crossing was destroyed by flooding in 2022.

Last July, 20-year-old Dylan Honnell, a Montana State University student backpacking the Beaten Path, drowned while trying to cross the same section of the creek.

Crews say they will continue searching by ground and by air, with helicopters from the Montana National Guard and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helping out.

The search resumes Tuesday.

