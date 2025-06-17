Billings health officials warn of airport measles exposure

Billings health officials are asking travelers who passed through the local airport on Memorial Day to report any symptoms of measles they may have later experienced.

A press release from Yellowstone County’s RiverStone Health states the health department was alerted Monday that a traveler who landed and passed through the Billings Logan Airport on May 26 was contagious with measles.

The person, who lives out of state, became ill when they arrived home and tested positive for measles on June 1.

Now, health officials are asking people who were in the airport between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 26, including the car rental and baggage claim area, to report any symptoms of measles they later showed, including fever, cough, spots in mouth, or a face and body rash.

Measles is a highly-contagious virus that can be spread through the air in a room up to two hours after the infected person has left.

If you did experience symptoms, RiverStone asks you to call the measles information line at 406-247-3396.

