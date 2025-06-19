Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club hosts all breed dog show

The Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club has been hosting this dog show for more than 70 years, says show chairwoman Ingrid Rosenquist.

“We are all volunteers. We are a non-profit club. We do this because we love dogs,” said Rosenquist.

On Thursday morning four rings in the Pavilion at MetraPark were busy as dogs from various groups like sporting, working and terrier were judged.

While some dogs waited outside the rings for their turn, others were being groomed and primped by their owners and handlers as the sound of hair dryers could be heard throughout the arena, in an effort to put their best paw forward for a chance to compete for best in show.

For the people and their dogs, this all breed dog show is what they do,like Mike Allen and his wife from Powell, Wyoming, who show Belgian Tervuren and American Cocker Spaniels.

“We spend a lot of time traveling around,” explained Allen.” In fact my wife leaves next month for St. Louis for a national down there. We were in Red Lodge a week ago” Allen said.

Saturday morning some very little dog handlers (5 years and younger) will get a chance to show off their hounds.

“We have an itty bitty competition. What this is… we have helium balloons that look like dogs. And we let the children show their balloon dogs and we have a judge. And then we give them a book: Dr. Seuss book If I Ran The Dog Show,” said Rosenquist.

The Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club dog show is free and runs through Sunday, June 22, in the Pavilion at Billings Metrapark.

More information on the dog show is at the club’s website: yvkc.org