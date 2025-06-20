© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Yellowstone County Comissioner John Ostlund killed in plane crash

Yellowstone Public Radio
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:51 AM MDT
Yellowstone County Commissioner, John Ostlund
Yellowstone County
Yellowstone County Commissioner, John Ostlund

The Billings Gazette reports Ostlund was piloting the plane and was the only occupant when it crashed in the Blue Creek area south of Billings Thursday afternoon.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said on Facebook: “Susan and I join Yellowstone County in mourning the tragic loss of County Commissioner John Ostlund who served his community for many years...”

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen posted “Montanans’ hearts are with Yellowstone County in the tragic loss of Commissioner Ostlund, a dedicated public servant of the Big Sky State.”

The Republican was first elected to the county commission in 2002 and was completing his 4th- 6 year term.
Regional News YPR NewsYellowstone County CommissionersJohn Ostlund