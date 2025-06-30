Big Sky Conference adding members

The Big Sky Conference—athletic home to Montana State and the University of Montana-- is adding new member universities.

The Conference announced in a June 25 news release that Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, and Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah, will be joining the Big Sky as full members starting the 2026-27 academic year.

That will give the Big Sky Conference a total of 11 full members: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Weber State.

The Conference has two football affiliate members: Cal Poly and UC Davis. The conference will add Francis Marion as a men’s golf affiliate on July 1, 2025.

Southern Utah and Utah Tech are members of the Western Athletic Conference and will remain members until their pending move to the Big Sky. Southern Utah was previously a member of the Big Sky Conference from 2012-2022.

The Big Sky Conference is a NCAA Division I conference competing in the Football Championship Subdivision.

