Billings transitions away from some one-way streets

The switch for local drivers is now upcoming, according to a Monday news release from The City of Billings and economic development group Downtown Billings.

Updated signage, signals and pavement markings are part of the Downtown Billings Two-Way Restoration project, primarily along 2nd and 3rd Avenues North. Drivers are asked to exercise extra caution in the coming weeks.

Some intersections are being turned into four-way stops, including the North 32nd Street intersections at 2nd Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North and the North 25th Street intersection at 2nd Avenue North.

A new traffic signal is at the intersection of Division Street and 2nd Avenue North. And a pedestrian crossing with a flashing light is being added on North 32nd street near the YMCA entrance.

Starting this coming Monday July 28, crews will go street by street adding temporary two-way double lines to the roads with permanent markings to be added in mid to late August. The initial transition is expected to take a week.

More information can be found at Billings 2 way.com

