4 dead in Anaconda bar shooting

ANACONDA— Four people are dead after a Friday morning shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, according to Montana's top law enforcement agency.

The investigation into the shooting is being headed by the Division of Criminal Investigation under the Montana Department of Justice and an agency spokesperson said the search for the suspect was on-going as of 3 p.m. Friday.

A Facebook post by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center identifies the suspect in the shooting as Michael Paul Brown, says Brown is armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him and immediately call 911.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center Michael Paul Brown

Law enforcement says Brown is believed to be west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road and asks the public to stay out of the area.

DCI says the fatal shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday and the scene at the Owl Bar was secured as the alleged suspect fled.

The Owl Bar is one of the oldest bars in Anaconda and is located in the old Goosetown neighborhood in east Anaconda.

According to an July 30th, 1987 story in the Montana Standard, some sources recalled two men being shot to death in the Owl in 1920.