Montana's Berkoff medals in Singapore

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published August 1, 2025 at 1:59 PM MDT
Katharine Berkoff of the United States competes in the women's 50-meter backstroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian/AP
/
AP

Missoula native Katharine Berkoff competes in the women's 50-meter backstroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
Photo courtesy of the Associated Press/Vincent ThianVincent

Missoula native Katherine Berkoff has qualified for the finals of the women’s 50 meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore. She had the third fastest time of 27.34 in the semifinals qualified for Thursday’s finals.

Gold medalist Kaylee Mckeown of Australia, center, flanked by silver medalist Regan Smith of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff of the United States pose on the podium after the women's 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian/AP
/
AP
Gold medalist Kaylee Mckeown of Australia, center, flanked by silver medalist Regan Smith of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff of the United States pose on the podium after the women's 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Photo courtesy of The Associated Press/Vincent Thian

She has already won a bronze medal, finishing third in the women’s 100 meter backstroke, just .99 behind gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia. Fellow American Regan Smith finished second, earning the silver medal.

The Hellgate High School graduate and former Missoula Aquatics Club swimmer won medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her dad, David, was also a competitive swimmer and medalist in Summer Olympic Games.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson