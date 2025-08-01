Montana's Berkoff medals in Singapore

Missoula native Katherine Berkoff has qualified for the finals of the women’s 50 meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore. She had the third fastest time of 27.34 in the semifinals qualified for Thursday’s finals.

Vincent Thian/AP / AP Gold medalist Kaylee Mckeown of Australia, center, flanked by silver medalist Regan Smith of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff of the United States pose on the podium after the women's 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Photo courtesy of The Associated Press/Vincent Thian

She has already won a bronze medal, finishing third in the women’s 100 meter backstroke, just .99 behind gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia. Fellow American Regan Smith finished second, earning the silver medal.

The Hellgate High School graduate and former Missoula Aquatics Club swimmer won medals in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her dad, David, was also a competitive swimmer and medalist in Summer Olympic Games.