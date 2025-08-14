Warrants issued for Michigan father, son accused of bull elk poaching

Wildlife managers have issued felony warrants for a Michigan father and son accused of poaching a trophy bull elk in Eastern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated in a press release that Ronald Schubert and Chad Schubert, both of Belleville, Michigan are being charged with felony unlawful possession of a trophy bull elk, with additional charges around tampering with evidence, trespassing and hunting-related crimes.

FWP wardens investigated the father and son after receiving information from the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office.

FWP determined that Chad Schubert allegedly shot and killed a trophy bull elk without a permit and on private land that they did have permission to hunt on.

Additionally, FWP says the elk was shot with a rifle during archery-only season and most of the animal was left to waste.

FWP says Chad’s father, Ronald Schubert, was present during the hunt and helped move the elk’s head and antlers.

FWP says Chad Schubert is also facing charges related to the hunting of deer, antelope and mountain lions.

If convicted, the father and son could face prison time, hefty fines and loss of hunting and trapping privileges.

