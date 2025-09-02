The Columbus Mural Is Completed

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration is planned for Thursday, Sept 4, at 5:15pm at the mural on North 4th Street, along with music, food, a farmers market and other activities.

The mural was funded by Alan and Amy Drain, owners of the building. It is part of the Recharge Our Community’s Economy initiative to renew the community.

The mural on the side of the Stillwater County News building on North 4th Street in Columbus is a journey back in time when cattle and stagecoaches were common on the town’s streets.