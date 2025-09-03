Billings Park and Recreation closed out their summer pool season on Sunday with their Dog Days of Summer.

Sunday was strictly for dogs and dogs raised their voices in play.

The Dog Days of Summer is the one time each summer when man’s best friend gets to play in Rose Park’s regular and kiddie pools while humans just watch. Nicholas Buciuman has been bringing Kevin his black lab every year.

“He’s just…he’s obsessed with it,” Buciuman commented. “We can’t get him out of it. Every time he sees the smallest body of water he just jumps in and goes heads first.”

Candy, another black lab, was first timer. She was here with her human, Michael Roberts, so they’re here at the kiddie pool.

“She’s a little timid on the depth. If it’s a puddle she’s like yea, yea,” Roberts said.

The dogs on this sunny afternoon were a bit like kids at the pool —spending more time out of the pool chasing each other than in the water.