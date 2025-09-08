© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Cat videos on the big screen

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:31 PM MDT
CatVideoFest is a movie theater experience that raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities
Cat Video Fest
The festival is an annual event, featuring more than an hour of cat video and supports a local animal shelter.

The Cat Video Fest has been an annual event at Billings Arthouse Cinema since 2019. Creative Director Brian Oestreich says this feature length theater production just fits into the Arthouse’s cinema offerings

“It sounded like a unique thing (back in 2019) and a little kitschy of an idea. The idea of … ‘oh, it’s just internet cat videos’… but it’s kind of a fun, family friendly event,” said Oestreich.

The video is a production of a group called Cat Video Fest in Washington, done exclusively for theater and the idea is to pair it with a local shelter to raise funds for cats in need.

“It’s almost a silly concept that you’re watching internet cat videos in a movie theater,” laughed Oestreich,” but just like anything else we show its watching things with a group of people is something that is good for everyone, to share an experience like that.”

There are three showings this year: Saturday, Sept. 6, at 5pm, and Sunday, Sept.7, at 1:00pm & 3:30pm.
Oestreich says this year Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will not be bringing any cats but they will be making ID tags for feline collars.

More information at arthousebillings.com
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
