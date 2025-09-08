Cat videos on the big screen

The Cat Video Fest has been an annual event at Billings Arthouse Cinema since 2019. Creative Director Brian Oestreich says this feature length theater production just fits into the Arthouse’s cinema offerings

“It sounded like a unique thing (back in 2019) and a little kitschy of an idea. The idea of … ‘oh, it’s just internet cat videos’… but it’s kind of a fun, family friendly event,” said Oestreich.

The video is a production of a group called Cat Video Fest in Washington, done exclusively for theater and the idea is to pair it with a local shelter to raise funds for cats in need.

“It’s almost a silly concept that you’re watching internet cat videos in a movie theater,” laughed Oestreich,” but just like anything else we show its watching things with a group of people is something that is good for everyone, to share an experience like that.”

There are three showings this year: Saturday, Sept. 6, at 5pm, and Sunday, Sept.7, at 1:00pm & 3:30pm.

Oestreich says this year Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will not be bringing any cats but they will be making ID tags for feline collars.

More information at arthousebillings.com