Hunters cautioned of fire activity, closures on Custer-Gallatin National Forest

Archery season is underway in Montana after opening to bowhunters Saturday.

As hunters head out into the forests and fields, fire managers want to remind them that wildfires are still burning and closures are in place.

On the Custer-Gallatin National Forest, the West Fork Fire is still burning about 23 miles northwest of West Yellowstone.

The fire sparked in mid-August, burned about 1,000 acres and is now 83 percent contained, but areas around the fire are still closed.

Beaver Creek Road is closed in its entirety and several trails including Lightning Trail and Sentinel trail are closed.

Hebgen Lake is still being used by firefighting aircraft for water drops and use of drones or other aircraft in these areas are prohibited.

Along with existing fires, wildlife managers also urge hunters to use good practices when lighting campfires of their own.

Clear the area of any brush before starting a fire, never leave a campfire unattended and make sure a fire is totally out and cold to the touch before leaving it.

In a media update Monday, fire managers specified the following closures due to the West Fork Fire:

Road Closures - Forest Service Road 985 (Beaver Creek Road) in its entirety from the junction with State Highway 287 in T11S R3E NW1/4 of the NE1/4 S21 to the end of the road in T10S R3E SW1/4 of the SE1/4 S28.

Trail Closures - All or portions of Lightning Trail No. 200, Trail No. 7, Trail 201, and Sentinel Trail No. 202, Trail 158, Trail 88, Trail 206, Trail 205, Trail 222, Trail 152. See closure order for details on each.

The closure order can be viewed here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r01/custergallatin/alerts/west-fork-fire-road-and-trail-closure-order-01-11-07-25-0-2